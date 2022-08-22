IHC reserves verdict on PTI plea against by-poll in nine constituencies

The hearing was led by acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

22 August,2022 01:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved a verdict on a PTI plea against by-poll on nine constituencies after the counsel representing the National Assembly speaker and PTI concluded their arguments.

The hearing was led by acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq where PTI was represented by Faysal Chaudhry while Irfan Qadir appeared on behalf of NA secretariat.

During the hearing, Irfan Qadir said that he wanted to submit para-wise reply to the questions raised by PTI. To this, the acting CJ IHC asked what could happen if a process is completed and the acting speaker Qasim Suri has accepted the resignations.

Irfan said that Imran Khan is contesting from nine seats while the acting CJ said that the constitution allows a person to contest election from nine seats.

The acting CJ further said that let the people decide which party they want to choose.