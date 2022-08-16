PMD predicts rain-wind with thundershower in various parts of country

16 August,2022 08:24 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain-wind with thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls are also expected in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-three and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.



According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Pulwama and Baramulla sixteen, Anantnag and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.