Conspiracy hatched to bring PTI and Pak Army close to clash: Imran Khan

Conspiracy hatched to bring PTI and Pak Army close to clash, says Imran Khan

10 August,2022 06:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that a conspiracy has been hatched to bring country’s largest political and Pakistan Army close to clash.

Addressing a news conference, Imran Khan further said that the foreign conspiracy was made successful by Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. "When I was removed as prime minister, celebrations started in India and Israel," the PTI chairman claimed.

PTI Chairman went on to say that India had a problem that the PTI government and the Army were on the same page. ‘Today these people are labelling us traitors’, he added.

It has been said in ‘Dawn Leaks’ that Pakistan Army has been involved in terrorism, said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan while revealing Nawaz Sharif s private meetings with businessmen from Indian said that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif spoke out against Pakistan s interests after Mumbai attacks.

The PTI chairman also revealed that the PPP co-chairman had sent a message to then US administration through the former ambassador Hussain Haqqani requesting them to save him from Pakistan Army.

“Now, it seems as though we [PTI] are anti-military and they are patriotic,” he said and added his party wants to see Pakistan Army strong. “Every effort has been made to crush PTI but ‘we did not sit silently’,” Imran Khan added.

Govt hints at Imran Khan s arrest

Earlier, following the controversial statement of Dr Shahbaz Gill, the federal government had hinted that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan could be arrested.

In a statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged that it was decided to give controversial statement in a meeting presided over by Imran Khan.

He said that a case will be registered against all the participants and if necessary, Imran Khan will also be arrested.

The minister said that the Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhary have been assigned duties to give statement, adding that it is important to see if there was a party policy behind this statement. “They have made a big mistake and will not be able to cover it now,” he added.

