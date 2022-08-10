Minus Imran Khan will result in minus all, warns Sheikh Rashid

10 August,2022 02:31 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday while warning the incumbent government of the consequences if they try to exclude the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the country’s politics said that it will not be minus one but minus all.

In a statement on twitter, Sheikh Rashid said that the country is rapidly moving towards political confrontation. He bashed the coalition government over the deteriorating political and economic condition of the country saying that the incumbent government lacks the political sense and also they are incapable of any performance.

“They vouch for the institutions when they are in power,” he added.

The AML Chief clearly stated that if the coalition government schemed to minus Imran Khan from politics then they will make sure to reciprocate and it will result in ‘minus all’ for their political careers as well.

He also announed to hold a press conference at Lal Haveli on August 12 at 3 pm and a rally on August 13 at 11 pm.

