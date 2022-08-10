IHC rejects PTI plea seeking immediate suspension of by-polls schedule on 9 NA seats

IHC adjourned the hearing till August 16.

10 August,2022 01:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) plea seeking immediate suspension of by-elections’ schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on nine vacant National Assembly seats.

The PTI had moved the IHC asking the court to suspend the election schedule on nine NA seats.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and asked if there’s any legal ground for suspending the election schedule. The commission was told that the seats have fallen vacant so they have issued a schedule, it said.

The lawyer representing the PTI said that we have been asking for by-elections since day 1. But we want by-elections to be held on all 123 seats that the party MNAs have resigned from, he said.

The court, however, rejected the PTI’s request to immediately suspend the schedule for by-elections and issued notice to the ECP.

It adjourned the hearing till August 16 and asked the election commission to submit a reply by then.