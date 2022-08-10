PTI challenges prohibited funding case verdict in IHC

Pakistan Pakistan PTI challenges prohibited funding case verdict in IHC

The party also prayed to the court to suspend the show cause notice issued by ECP.

10 August,2022 02:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday challenged Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court

According to the petition, the PTI has requested the court to declare ECP verdict in the case as illegal.

The party also prayed to the court to suspend the show cause notice issued by the commission.

It merits mention that in a unanimous verdict, a three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja declared that the PTI ‘knowingly and willfully’ received funding from prohibited sources, including foreign nationals.