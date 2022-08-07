Govt using ECP to delay elections: Fawad

Pakistan Pakistan Govt using ECP to delay elections: Fawad

Govt knows Imran Khan will get two-third majority if polls are held: Fawad

07 August,2022 12:04 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that incumbent government is using Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) among other tactics to run away from early elections.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that the government is trying different tactics including using NA Speaker’s office to hold elections in constituencies of their choice and dragging martyrs into politics just to delay polls.

Former Information Minister claimed the ruling alliance is against elections because they know that Imran Khan will get two-third majority if polls are held.