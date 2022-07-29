Pakistan wants multi-faceted relations with US based on common interests: COAS

29 July,2022 11:42 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan wants multi-faceted relations with America based on common interests.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander United States (US) CENTCOM.

During the phone call, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional stability, defense and security cooperation were also discussed in detail.

The army chief said that Pakistan values its relations with the US and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

“Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields,” ISPR added.

The commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier today, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The COAS said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our strategic partnership.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked the COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

Ambassador Nong Rong also assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.