No harm in early appointment of Army Chief: President

Pakistan Pakistan No harm in early appointment of Army Chief: President

President says he does not have any authority to mediate any grand dialogue.

26 July,2022 03:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Arif Alvi has said that there is no harm in early appointment of the Army Chief.

President Arif Alvi, in a conversation with senior journalists, said that he does not have any authority to mediate any grand dialogue.

The head of the state said that in his personal opinion clear mandate is essential. He clarified that he did not commit any treachery and said if anyone has committed it, they should be held accountable.

Arif Alvi said that the threatening cypher should be thoroughly investigated so that people can know its reality. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has tried to mend ties with United States and stressed that even America does not want to sabotage its relationship with Pakistan.

Alvi added that the impression that he and the PM have a tense relationship is false. A total of 74 summaries were sent to me since this government took charge, I signed 69 of them immediately, he said.