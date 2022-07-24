PM Shehbaz wishes President Biden speedy recovery from coronavirus

The White House informed that the president tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

24 July,2022 12:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wished President of the United States Joe Biden a speedy and complete recovery from Covid infection.

The prime minister, in a message on Twitter said “I wish President Biden a speedy and complete recovery from corona.”

President Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had told media that he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and would continue to carry out all his duties in isolation.

In a separate tweet 79-year-old president Biden said he was “doing great” and “keeping busy”.

The White House informed that the president tested positive for Covid on Thursday, and had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted.