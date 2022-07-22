Imran Khan issues fresh call for protest after Hamza Shahbaz retains Punjab CM post

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan issues fresh call for protest after Hamza Shahbaz retains Punjab CM post

PTI chairman Imran Khan issues fresh call for protest after Hamza Shahbaz retains Punjab CM post

22 July,2022 10:29 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday issued a call for a fresh protest rally against the government after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz elected as the Chief Minister of the Punjab province by securing majority of votes in the runoff election.

Addressing the nation in Lahore on Friday, he said that former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has always used plundered money to buy democracy in every election.

The PTI chairman also highlighted how Zardari has been ruling Sindh since 14 years, looting wealth of the nation and using it to purchase parliamentarians.

Imran Khan went on to say that he had prior information that the former president was coming to Lahore to run campaign with money, adding that the people would throw eggs on him if Asif Zardari comes out in public.

He said that he was surprised to see what happened in the Punjab Assembly today, everyone should come out of their homes and register their protest tonight. “Chaudhry Shujaat s letter is not effective because the decision is taken by the parliamentary leader,” he said.

The PTI chairman further stated that it was written in Article 63A that the parliamentary leader of the party decides who to vote, the letter I wrote was rejected and then the parliamentary leader wrote the letter.

He said that the economic crisis will increase due to what happened, people should protest but do not take the law into their hands and remain peaceful.

Watch speech