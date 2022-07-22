Rain-wind and thundershower expected in most parts of country

Isolated heavy falls are likely in South Punjab.

22 July,2022 10:31 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - More rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, eastern Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-two, Gilgit twenty-three and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.



According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian twenty degree centigrade, Jammu thirty-six, Leh sixteen, Pulwama and Baramula twenty-one degree centigrade.