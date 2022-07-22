Any bid to sabotage process of CM Punjab election will not be tolerated: Imran

Pakistan Pakistan Any bid to sabotage process of CM Punjab election will not be tolerated: Imran

Moonis Elahi briefed Imran Khan on the preparations of PTI and PML-Q regarding CM Punjab Election.

22 July,2022 05:11 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that any attempt to sabotage the process of Chief Minister Punjab election will not be tolerated, Dunya News reported.

This he said while talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi who called on him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on late Thursday night.

According to sources, consultations were held on the strategy regarding the election of the Punjab Chief Minister during the meeting. Moonis Elahi briefed Imran Khan on the preparations of PTI and PML-Q regarding CM Punjab Election.

Imran Khan said that the parliamentary strength and majority is with the PTI and any attempt on the part of administration to sabotage election process would not be tolerated.

