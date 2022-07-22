Two children drown in pond in Shahdadkot



SHAHDADKOT (Dunya News) - Two children drowned while taking bath in a pond in a village near Shahdadkot, the largest Tehsil of Qambar Shahdadkot District in Sindh province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, two minor children were bathing in a pond in a village near Shahdadkot when they slipped into deep water and drowned.

Residents of the area immediately reached the spot and launched rescue operation on self-help basis and retrieved dead body of a six-year-old boy while the seven-year-old girl was rescued alive.

