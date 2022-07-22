Turkish envoy, Air Chief discuss professional matters

Pakistan Pakistan Turkish envoy, Air Chief discuss professional matters

Air Chief said that Pakistan and Turkiye have longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds.

22 July,2022 03:47 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad on Thursday. They discussed matters of professional and mutual interest during the meeting.

While appreciating the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force, Turkish Ambassador acknowledged PAF s rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said that Pakistan and Turkiye have longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of two countries.

He highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan values its relations with Turkiye, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

