CM Punjab election: All tactics of PML-N will miserably fail, says Pervaiz Elahi

Pervaiz Elahi said that every conspiracy to sabotage the CM Punjab election will be thwarted.

22 July,2022 03:53 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that all tactics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding election of the Punjab Chief Minister will miserably fail, Dunya News reported.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stated this while presiding over the PML-Q parliamentary party meeting which was held in Lahore. The meeting was held for the consultation on the election of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Pervaiz Elahi said that every conspiracy to sabotage the Punjab Chief Minister s election will be thwarted. He said that democracy and Imran Khan would emerge victorious on July 22.

He said that the government should follow the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, otherwise the law will take its course.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pervaiz Elahi said that the entire history of the PML-N is full of spreading chaos and Changa Manga style politics.

