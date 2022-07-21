I am a worker of Bhutto, don't believe in politics of horse-trading: Zardari

Pakistan Pakistan I am a worker of Bhutto, don't believe in politics of horse-trading: Zardari

I am a worker of Bhutto, don't believe in politics of horse-trading, says Asif Zardari

21 July,2022 11:01 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that he believe is a worker of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and doesn’t believe in politics of horse-trading.

The parliamentary party leaders of the PPP met party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore and discussed matters relating to the Punjab Chief Minister elections.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he believe in reconciliation and not in the politics of horse-trading, and presented himself for reconciliation on the political situation of the country and Punjab.

“I would have invested money, if Hasan Murtaza was the candidate for the Chief Minister of Punjab,” he said and asked why he would invest money on Hamza Shehbaz being a candidate for the Chief Ministership.

Asif Ali Zardari reiterated his full support to Hamza Shehbaz and said that he stands with the PML-N, adding that the PPP is an ally of the PML-N and accepts all the responsibilities.

“I didn’t come Lahore for the first time but had announced three months ago that I would do the politics sitting in Punjab, adding that I still have to visit every tehsil of Punjab and I completely reject politics of horse-trading,” he said.