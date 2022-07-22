Four injured as roof of a house collapses in Lahore

22 July,2022 05:59 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least four persons sustained injuries when roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Lahore on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of an under-construction house located in Green Town area of Lahore suddenly caved in on Thursday, burying four persons under the debris.

Rescue reams reached the spot and retrieved four parsons from the rubble in injured condition. The injured persons were later shifted to the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

