Deputy Speaker orders to hand over security of Punjab Assembly to police

Pakistan Pakistan Deputy Speaker orders to hand over security of Punjab Assembly to police

Dost Mazari seeks deployment of police for the security during the Punjab Assembly session.

22 July,2022 06:47 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari Punjab Assembly on Thursday ordered to hand over security of Punjab Assembly to police, Dunya News reported.

Dost Mazari has written a letter to chief secretary and IG Punjab, seeking deployment of police for the security during the Punjab Assembly session to elect Chief Minister.

It is interesting to note that the letter sent to chief secretary and IG Punjab was dated July 22, the date on which Punjab Assembly session will be held to elect new Chief Minister.

It the letter, Deputy Speaker said that some elements were creating hurdles in the assembly proceedings (which haven’t started yet) and he was being stopped to chair the proceedings ahead of the CM polls.

The PA deputy speaker also stated that he was facing life threats in view of the violent activities in the House.

