Punjab by-polls: Marriyum Aurangzeb says PML-N accepts opinion of people

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab by-polls: Marriyum Aurangzeb says PML-N accepts opinion of people

PML-N will continue the journey of representing and serving the people: Information Minister

18 July,2022 12:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair and transparent election in a peaceful manner.

In a series of tweets, she said the party accepts opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said it should be acknowledged that the PML-N is a representative party of the most of people of Punjab.

She said the PML-N will continue the journey of representing and serving the people with renewed determination and passion.