Punjab by-polls: Marriyum Aurangzeb says PML-N accepts opinion of people
Pakistan
PML-N will continue the journey of representing and serving the people: Information Minister
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair and transparent election in a peaceful manner.
In a series of tweets, she said the party accepts opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said it should be acknowledged that the PML-N is a representative party of the most of people of Punjab.
She said the PML-N will continue the journey of representing and serving the people with renewed determination and passion.