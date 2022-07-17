Punjab by-elections: Polling ends, vote count underway in 20 constituencies

17 July,2022 04:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The counting of votes is underway after polling ended for the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab.

The polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm but in several districts polling was stopped due to clashes.

It is pertinent to mention that the 20 seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “de-seated” 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23 for voting against PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister’s election. Which included five lawmakers elected on reserved seats for women and minorities.

By-elections were held in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly including PP-7 Rawalpindi, PP-83 Khushab, PP-90 Bhakkar, PP-97 Faisalabad; PP-125, PP-127 Jhang, PP-140 Sheikhupura,PP-158, 167,168,170 Lahore;PP-167, Lahore, PP-202 Sahiwa,; PP-217 Multan, PP-224 Lodhran, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-237 Bahawalnagar, PP-272,273 Muzaffargarh,PP-282 Layyah and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, were eligible to cast ballot in the by-polls. As many as 3140 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations had been established across the 20 constituencies.

A total of 9,562 polling booths had been set up for the by-polls. The ECP had declared 1204 polling stations sensitive and 696 highly sensitive.

Polling stations from Lahore and Multan had also been declared sensitive. Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul had said that the Election Commission was completely neutral and there was no truth in the allegations, they were working according to the Constitution and the law.

Unofficial Results

PP-7 Rawalpindi

Result awaited

PP-83 Khushab

Result awaited

PP-90 Bhakkar

Result awaited

PP-97 Faisalabad

Result awaited

PP-125 Jhang

Result awaited

PP-127 Jhang

Result awaited



PP-140 Sheikhupura

Result awaited

PP-158 Lahore

Result awaited

PP-167 Lahore

Result awaited

PP-168 Lahore

Result awaited

PP-170 Lahore

Result awaited

PP-202 Sahiwal

Result awaited

PP-217 Multan

Result awaited

PP-224 Lodhran

Result awaited

PP-228 Lodhran

Result awaited

PP-237 Bahawalnagar

Result awaited

PP-272 Muzaffargarh

Result awaited

PP-273 Muzaffargarh

Result awaited

PP-282 Layyah

Result awaited

PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan

Result awaited