Punjab by-elections: Polling ends, vote count underway in 20 constituencies
Pakistan
Punjab by-elections: Polling ends, vote count underway in 20 constituencies
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The counting of votes is underway after polling ended for the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab.
The polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm but in several districts polling was stopped due to clashes.
It is pertinent to mention that the 20 seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “de-seated” 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23 for voting against PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister’s election. Which included five lawmakers elected on reserved seats for women and minorities.
By-elections were held in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly including PP-7 Rawalpindi, PP-83 Khushab, PP-90 Bhakkar, PP-97 Faisalabad; PP-125, PP-127 Jhang, PP-140 Sheikhupura,PP-158, 167,168,170 Lahore;PP-167, Lahore, PP-202 Sahiwa,; PP-217 Multan, PP-224 Lodhran, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-237 Bahawalnagar, PP-272,273 Muzaffargarh,PP-282 Layyah and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.
A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, were eligible to cast ballot in the by-polls. As many as 3140 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations had been established across the 20 constituencies.
A total of 9,562 polling booths had been set up for the by-polls. The ECP had declared 1204 polling stations sensitive and 696 highly sensitive.
Polling stations from Lahore and Multan had also been declared sensitive. Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul had said that the Election Commission was completely neutral and there was no truth in the allegations, they were working according to the Constitution and the law.
Unofficial Results
PP-7 Rawalpindi
Result awaited
PP-83 Khushab
Result awaited
PP-90 Bhakkar
Result awaited
PP-97 Faisalabad
Result awaited
PP-125 Jhang
Result awaited
PP-127 Jhang
Result awaited
PP-140 Sheikhupura
Result awaited
PP-158 Lahore
Result awaited
PP-167 Lahore
Result awaited
PP-168 Lahore
Result awaited
PP-170 Lahore
Result awaited
PP-202 Sahiwal
Result awaited
PP-217 Multan
Result awaited
PP-224 Lodhran
Result awaited
PP-228 Lodhran
Result awaited
PP-237 Bahawalnagar
Result awaited
PP-272 Muzaffargarh
Result awaited
PP-273 Muzaffargarh
Result awaited
PP-282 Layyah
Result awaited
PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan
Result awaited