Balochistan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,643 in the province on Friday.

16 July,2022 03:11 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 10 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,643 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,555,663 people were screened for the virus till July 15 (Friday), out of which 10 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,235 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

