ECP rejects PTI plea over polling agents

15 July,2022 11:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday rejected PTI’s request against the position of the returning officers regarding polling agents being from the respective constituencies.

In a written verdict the ECP stated that the polling agent can only be a voter of the concerned constituency while the polling agent of any candidate cannot belong to another constituency.

It is the responsibility of the ECP to conduct transparent and impartial elections and the ECP has issued instructions to the Returning Officers regarding the appointment of polling agents, the verdict further stated.