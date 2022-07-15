PM telephones Nisar, expresses grief over demise of nephew

Pakistan Pakistan PM telephones Nisar, expresses grief over demise of nephew

PM telephones Nisar, expresses grief over demise of nephew

15 July,2022 11:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had telephonic contact with former Federal Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday.

During the conversation, the premier expressed grief and sympathy to the family over the death of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s nephew Captain Nauman.

On this, Chaudhry Nisar thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his sympathy and condolence.

It should be noted that Captain Nauman died in a traffic accident near Baga Mor on Rawat Chak Baili Road before Eidul Azha.