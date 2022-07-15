SC forms special bench over PTI plea against NAB amendment
Pakistan
SC forms special bench over PTI plea against NAB amendment
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Friday formed a special bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments.
A three-member special bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition on July 19.
The special bench will comprise Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.
It merits mention here that PTI had challenged the government s NAB amendments in the Supreme Court.