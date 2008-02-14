Parts of Karachi still submerged as PMD forecasts more rains

12 July,2022 12:00 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Parts of Karachi are still submerged after heavy rain lashed the city on first two days of Eid-ul-Azha, ruining the festival for the residents of the metropolis.

Despite government’s tall claims, machinery to pump water out the streets is nowhere to be seen as citizens continue to face problems in daily commute.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted more rain in next 48 hours in several cities of Sindh including Karachi.

It merits mention that the above normal monsoon rains across the country on Sunday caused further surge in the life and property losses as the total death count in various incidents reached 147 and 160 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.