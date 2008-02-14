Imran Khan's prudent politics saved Pakistan from Sri Lanka-like situation: Fawad

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan's prudent politics saved Pakistan from Sri Lanka-like situation: Fawad

Imran Khan's prudent politics saved Pakistan from Sri Lanka-like situation

09 July,2022 07:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the prudent politics of PTI and former PM Imran Khan has saved the country from a Sri Lanka-like situation.

The PTI leader took to the Twitter to share a video of agitated mob entering presidential palace in Sri Lanka and prayed that the almighty Allah ease sufferings of the people of Sri Lanka.

The former federal minister also prayed for the safety of Pakistan, claiming if this situation is not here today, then the only reason is the mature politics of PTI and Imran Khan.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 9, 2022

“Our politics aimed at steering the country out of the crisis,” he further added.