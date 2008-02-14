Pakistan Army coordinating rescue operation to evacuate Shehroze, Fazal
GILGIT (Dunya News) - Pakistan army, since Wednesday, is coordinating a high risk rescue operation to evacuate stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali who are stuck at Nanga Parbat.
According to ISPR, Pakistan army aviation helicopters and a ground search team comprising high altitude porters are employed to rescue the mountaineers.
Pakistan army aviation pilots, in a daring attempt, flew two helicopter missions despite bad weather conditions but couldn t pick up the mountaineers due to dense clouds and very high altitude.
Meanwhile, the ground search team is also nearing stranded mountaineers who are currently at Camp-3 at 21000 feet height.
The army aviation pilots will fly again on Thursday subject to weather conditions as ground team attempt to rescue the mountaineers to Camp-2.