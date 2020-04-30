Motorway, Hafizabad police arrest suspect in Shahbaz Gill accident case

The person who hit the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's car on Motorway has been arrested

HAFIZABAD (Dunya News) – The person who hit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s car on Motorway has been arrested, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to sources, the arrested person has been identified as Wajahat Ali who was arrested by the joint efforts of the Motorway and Hafizabad Police.

The sources further revealed that the suspect is a resident of Hafizabad and the car belongs to an individual named Tahir Nazeer who rented out his vehicle to Wajahat Ali.

It merits mention here that earlier, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was injured in a road accident while travelling on the motorway.

Shahbaz Gill was travelling with his friends and they were shifted to a nearby hospital where they were under treatment. Although no serious injuries were reported.

The former special assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill said that he had escaped an “assassination attempt”.

The PTI leader was on his way to Islamabad from Lahore and was scheduled to appear in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He had also been granted interim bail by the apex court.

Sources further said that Shahbaz Gill had sought interim bail from the IHC in view of possible arrest in the Madina incident.

He had expressed concern that a vehicle hit his vehicle from behind as a result of which his car turned turtle. Immediately after the accident, the motorway police officials reached the spot and the injured was shifted to the hospital.

The former special assistant on his Twitter handle wrote after the accident, “I want to tell those who carried out the murderous attack on me that I am alive because of my almighty Allah and prayers of the nation and my car was deliberately hit, it was planned.

In another tweet, he wrote that he stood with Khan and will stand by his side. I want to tell the nation today that they will also attack Khan, they will try to silence us at all costs. The local handlers of the external conspiracy and traitors know that the PTI chairman and his associates will not sit quietly and will expose everyone.