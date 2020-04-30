US again condemns terrorist attack in Karachi University

At least four people were killed in the blast

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Spokesperson of US Department of State Ned Price has once again strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Karachi University.

During a press briefing, the spokesman said that a terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere, but for a terrorist attack to take place at a university, or at a religious site, or at some of the locations we’ve seen recently – that is a true affront to mankind.

At least four people were killed, including three Chinese nationals in a blast that occurred near a vehicle in Karachi University.

A female suicide bomber was responsible for the attack, the Karachi police said in a statement. CCTV footage shared by the police showed a woman detonated herself outside the Confucius Institute.