ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that ousting a democratic prime minister and handing over government to the "crime minister" is a big conspiracy.

In his special message on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, he said that Pakistan’s dignity is associated with its freedom and sovereignty and we cannot walk on the path of development by putting the shackles of slavery around our neck. The time has come for us come forward and join hands for the real freedom movement.

The PTI chairman congratulated the nation on the completion of the month of Ramadan and Eidul Fitr and said that freedom of thought and action is one of the greatest blessings created by the Almighty Allah.

He further added that the democratically elected Prime Minister had been ousted and the disgraced criminals have been handed over the reins of power under the leadership of "Crime Minister" involved in money laundering of Rs 40 billion.

“The sole purpose of this humiliating conspiracy was to block Pakistan from the path of sovereignty and drive it to the brink of slavery,” Khan said adding that the conspiracy was to punish the government for formulating an independent foreign policy.

The former PM went on to say that it is his belief that we can never walk on the path of prosperity and development by putting the shackles of slavery around our necks, adding that Pakistan s dignity is related to absolute freedom and sovereignty.

“We pledge that we will not sit until the motherland is cleansed of imperialist interventions, mischiefs and conspiracies and real freedom and sovereignty is achieved and a peaceful but full-fledged political movement has been launched to achieve this goal,” he said.