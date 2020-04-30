The victims of the blast include three Chinese nationals and their driver.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Climate Change and Senator Sherry Rehman visited the Chinese Embassy here in Islamabad, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, Sherry Rehman called upon Pang Chengxu, Charge d Affaires of China and strongly condemned the attack on the van transporting Chinese officials.

The Pakistan People party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman expressed solidarity with the Chinese people and their Government and said that she is feels the utmost regret about the incident.

It merits mention here that, At least four people died, including three Chinese nationals in a blast that occurred near a vehicle in the Commerce Department of Karachi University.

Meanwhile, security in charge of the university said that the blast occurred in a vehicle that entered the university premises from outside.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in-charge Umar Khattab had confirmed the blast at Karachi University to be a suicide bomb attack. He also mentioned that a banned organization claimed responsibility for the blast.The suicide bomber had explosives inside a bag, as per CTD in-charge.

DIG East Muqaddas Haider stated that more than three kilograms of explosives were used in the blast, adding that traces of explosives including ball bearings could be spotted on the vehicle.

The mentioned vehicle used to visit the university campus at the same time on daily basis, added DIG.

Details regarding the foreigners, who became victims of the tragic incident are being collected.

The deceased Chinese nationals have been identified as the director of the Confucius Institute Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and their Pakistani driver, Khalid.

It was further revealed that four people also sustained injuries and have been identified as Chinese national Wang Yuqing, a security guard named Hamid and two Rangers personnel Raza and Abdul Rehman.

CM Sindh takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the blast in the van and directed DC East and SP East to reach the spot immediately. Murad Ali Shah demanded a detailed report from Commissioner Karachi.

The Chief Minister Sindh said that the injured should be shifted to Dow Hospital immediately and efforts should be made to avoid any loss of life.

CM Sindh calls on Chinese Consul General



Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Chinese Consulate and briefed the Chinese Consul General regarding the van blast at Karachi University.

Murad Ali Shah assured the Consul General of a full investigation into the incident and said that those involved in the blast would be brought to justice.

Sindh CM added that we value the services of Chinese experts for the country and the province but some conspiratorial elements do not like the partnership of Pakistan and China, such thinking and roles will be dealt with iron hands.