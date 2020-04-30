Musadik Malik takes oath as Minister of State

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to him.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Musadik Malik on Thursday took oath as Minister of State at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

Belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Senator Musadik Malik joined the cabinet in the fourth phase of its formation as the earlier swearing-in ceremonies were taken place on April 19, April 22, and April 27.

A day earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also taken oath as a federal minister.