Ashiana case: Accountability court pardons PM Shehbaz from appearing in court

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Accountability Court resumes hearing on the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

The lawyer of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed before the court that the PM should be granted pardon from being present in court as he has gone to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to details, the court has accepted the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plea to pardon him from appearing in the court.

The co-accused of the case, former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) appeared before the court and marked himself present in the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses Omar Farooq and Syed Junaid Zaidi had their testimony recorded when the prosecutor presented them.