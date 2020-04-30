PM will reach Madina Munwarah on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia

SAUDI ARABIA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reached Madina Munwarah on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, The Prime Minister is embarking on his first visit abroad after assuming the Office earlier this month on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with Saudi leadership with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

Today I am embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia to renew & reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood & friendship. I will have wide-ranging discussions with Saudi leadership. KSA is one of our greatest friends & as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 28, 2022

The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest. While the sources from the Ministry of Finance revealed that Pakistan is likely to receive a relief package of 6-8 billion dollars.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The spokesperson said Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.

The spokesperson said bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora.