ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the speeches the former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan made against them during his recent rallies all across the country, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan has requested the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to provide them with the records of Imran Khan’s speech he did in Peshawar rally.

Other than the former Prime Minister’s record, the ECP also seeks for the records of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry speeches of the same rally.