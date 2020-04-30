Whole nation sees true faces of Sharif family: Pervaiz Elahi

PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi said that the whole nation has seen the true face of PML-N Sharif family

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the whole nation has seen the true face of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMl-N) Sharif family, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

While talking to the media, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the police is being used for personal gains.

The PML-Q leader further stated that the Inspector General (IG) of the police and Chief Secretary have been converted into the Sharif family’s private employees.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also said that he has full control over the no-confidence motion filed against the Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

Earlier, Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz elahi made an important decision in which he postponed the Assembly session till May 16. The notification was passed for postponing the session.

It merits mention here that, Punjab police had arrested the Secretary National of Punjab Assembly before the session in which voting on the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari.

The Secretary National of Punjab Assembly Inayat Ullah Lak was shifted to the Garhi Shahu police station of the provincial capital.

While on the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members have made an impactful decision in which they have decided not to vote against, nor in favor of the no-confidence motion.

The no-confidence motion has been filed by the PTI and its allies against the deputy speaker Dost Mazari.

The dissident member Nauman Ahmad Langrial said that the people who brought the no-confidence against the Deputy Speaker need 186 votes to succeed.

If they cannot cast the before said amount of votes, their motion will fail.