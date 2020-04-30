Country has been put on path of prosperity: Interior Minister

Rana Sanaullah said that the country has been put on the path of stability

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the country has been put on the path of stability, development and prosperity, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

In a statement the Interior Minister said that the work is being done on war footing to check inflation and load shedding as well as improve the economy.

The Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said we have to fight with these problems which kept the people in trouble over the last four years.

Rana Sanaullah said there is serenity in the country with the installation of democratic government but some law breakers are restless.

The Interior Minister asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members not to bully the Election Commission of Pakistan rather respect the constitution and the institutions.