Karachi University Blast: Suicide bomber's last tweet made from abroad

KARACHI (Dunya News) The last tweet of Shari Baloch, the female suicide bomber who detonated the blast in Karachi University, was made from abroad.

According to sources, Shari Baloch’s last tweet was from a western country. The Internet IP and MAC address used for the tweet is not from Pakistan, Internet address was also hidden by changing the GPRS location.

Sources further said that Shari Baloch’s Twitter account was regularly being used from abroad. Suicide bomber’s ID and password was provided to someone abroad.