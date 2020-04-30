Karachi University Blast: CTD registers case, tightens noose on suicide bomber's husband

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday tightened noose on the suicide bomber’s husband and have also registered a case proceeding forward with the investigation in Karachi University blast.

According to sources, security forces raided various areas of the city and arrested two persons.

Sources said that the woman had been living in Johar area for several weeks. Last week she was staying in a private hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

It was further revealed that the suicide bomber had arrived in a rickshaw, while the rickshaw driver has also been taken into custody, adding that the rickshaw driver had picked her near Maskan Chowrangi as a passenger.

As per sources, the search for the second woman seen in the CCTV footage is on.

Evidence of Indian SIMs was also found during various raids on which investigation is underway, revealed sources.

CTD register Karachi University blast case

Meanwhile, a case of suicide bombing at Karachi University has been registered in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to the context of FIR, the banned terrorist organization BLA has claimed responsibility for the blast, as a statement regarding the responsibility for the blast was released by the mentioned terrorist organization on social media.

The provisions for murder cases, attempted murder, terrorism and explosives act have been added in the FIR.

CTD arrest suspect from Punjab University hostel no. 7

On the other hand, during an operation, after the blast at Karachi University CTD arrested a suspect from Punjab University hostel no. 7. The suspect was arrested during an operation at 8 am.

Sources said that the suspect was arrested from Room No. 69 of the hostel that was named after Salim, an MA History student.

While the name of the arrested person is being mentioned as Barq.

It was further said that students from Balochistan protested outside VC’s office demanding release of the suspect.

Suicide bomber’s last tweet made from abroad

It has been revealed that the last tweet of Shari Baloch, the female suicide bomber, was made from abroad.

According to sources, Shari Baloch’s last tweet was from a western country. The Internet IP and MAC address used for the tweet is not from Pakistan, Internet address was also hidden by changing the GPRS location.

Sources further said that Shari Baloch’s Twitter account was regularly being used from abroad. Suicide bomber’s ID and password was provided to someone abroad.

Karachi University HEJ Forensic Laboratory receives DNA samples of four persons

Karachi University HEJ Forensic Laboratory has received DNA samples of four persons.

The bodies of the four people killed in the blast were unidentified. The reason for the delay in identification is the unavailability of DNA samples from the family.

DNA of Pakistani driver’s family is being obtained. While the DNA sample of Chinese family is not available, and therefore attempts are being made to obtain DNA samples from items used by them.











