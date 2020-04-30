PTI protests aimed at impeding due process, blackmailing institutions

ECP will decide the cases including foreign funding case as per law: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has reiterated the resolve to put the country back on the track of progress and development.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the government is working tirelessly to provide relief to the people.

The Minister for Planning said Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro bus extension project that remained stalled for last four years was completed within few days and this is a proof of competency of the current government.

About Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s planned protest in front of Election Commission today, Ahsan Iqbal said this is aimed at impeding the due process by pressurizing and blackmailing the institutions.

He however said the ECP will decide the cases including foreign funding case as per law and without succumbing to any pressure.