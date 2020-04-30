  Published On 25 April,2022 08:19 pm
Imran Khan repeats Islamabad sit-in call
Imran Khan repeats Islamabad sit-in call

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has announced sit-in in Islamabad once again.

PTI Chairman  while sending a message on the foundation day of the party said that he will call in a few weeks and everyone has to come to Islamabad.

He further said that until the election is announced they will remain in Islamabad.

The former prime minister further said that our aim was to create a new Pakistan under the ideology of Pakistan and PTI main guiding principles are independent Pakistan, not enslaving anyone and a welfare state.
 