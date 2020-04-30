Ahad Cheema declines PM Shehbaz's offer for Important position

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held the meeting with Ex-DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema. During the meeting, Shehbaz offered an important position to him but in response, Ahad excused to take the offer.

According to sources, Ahad Khan Cheema called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad yesterday.

During the meeting, Ahad also announced his resignation from the civil service.

Ahad Khan Cheema said that he is resigning from the service and do not want to be appointed to any post in the service.

He further added that false and baseless allegations were made against him but nothing could be proved, Establishment Division conducted all investigations clear himself from all the allegations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif while praising Ahad Cheema said that he wanted to appoint honest officer like Ahad Cheema to work for him.