PM Shehbaz pens letter to Putin over strengthening bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wrote a letter thanking the Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to his congratulatory message.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz while expressing the desire to further strengthen Pak-Russia bilateral relations said that Pakistan would like to work with Russia over the Afghanistan issue.



It is pertinent to mention here that last week President Putin had written letter to PM Shehbaz and congratulating him on his election as Prime Minister.



Meanwhile, PM along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will pay his first visit to Saudi Arabia after becoming PM on April 27.



Meeting with top Saudi official is also in schedule.