PM announces remission of two months in sentences of prisoners

LAHORE (Dunya news) – Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore and announced a two-month remission in the sentences of prisoners across Pakistan.

On the occasion PM Shehbaz said that all possible patronage is included in the duties of the government in making the prisoners who have completed their sentence active citizens of the society.

He urged the Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities to make effective use of available resources for the convenience of the inmates. In this context, the Prime Minister called for further improvement in the food and health facilities of the prisoners.

The Prime Minister also directed to make effective use of the available resources for the skill development of the prisoners, so that the prisoners can fully prepare themselves to play an active role in the society after the punishment.

Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of a committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, which will formulate a comprehensive strategy for the betterment of the prison system and the overall system.

The committee will include officers representing the four provinces.

