Imran trying to make ECP controversial: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was trying to make Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) controversial in order to escape from foreign funding case.

Imran Khan ruled the country for more than three years could not handle the matters of foreign affairs in a proper manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan had put the country in danger during his tenure, the minister said.

In reply to a question about long march call of PTI leader towards Islamabad, he said Imran Khan was working only for personal interest.

He said there is no harm to lodge protest demonstration or arrange public meeting however no one would be allowed to violate the law.