Three Pakistani troops martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) has said that terrorists attacked the Pakistan security check post in Devagar Area of North Waziristan from Afghan side of the border.

Pakistan troops effectively responded to the terrorists and inflicted heavy losses upon them, ISPR said in a statement.

Pakistan has lodged strong protest to Afghanistan against another incident of its territory being used against Pakistan. Pakistan hopes that Afghan Government will prevent such incidents in the future.

Pakistan Army is committed to defending motherland from terrorism and sacrifices of our soldiers render our commitment even stronger, said ISPR.