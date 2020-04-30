PM orders foolproof security as Imran Khan announces to attend Lahore rally

Interior Ministry has penned letter to Home Secretaries of all four provinces.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered foolproof security of former prime minister Imran Khan after he announced to attend Lahore rally.

PM Shehbaz has directed Interior Ministry to take immediate steps over report of security threat to PTI Chairman and asked Rana Sanaullah to personally monitor the arrangements.

Interior Ministry has penned letter to Home Secretaries of all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and ordered strict security arrangements for former premier.

It merits mention that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore on Wednesday in a letter warned the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding security threats for the Minar-e-Pakistan rally, therefore he advised that Imran Khan should address via video link.

Meanwhile, PTI has ignored security warnings of the local government and has made all arrangement for the Lahore rally.

According to the details, three different enclosures have been set up, which include a general enclosure for the commons, one specified for ladies and another for families. It was further revealed that a stage comprising of forty containers has been set for the purpose and it has a seating capacity of 100 people, adding that separate containers have also been prepared for media, social media and MPs.

Pertaining to the security arrangements for the rally Police as well as members of the PTI special committee will be on duty for the task. Those attending the rally will have to go through three levels of security while special cameras are being installed in the women’s enclosure.

Apart from Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Sheikh Rashid, Qasim Suri, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar and other leaders will also address in the public gathering.