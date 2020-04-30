ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed an intra-court appeal against the decision of the single-bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide foreign funding case against the party in 30 days.

Speaking to media after filing the intra-court appeal, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar termed the ECP as biased and said that it does not look the incumbent commission could hold free and fair elections in the country.

In the judgment, the IHC also rejected the PTI’s request to stop giving the record of foreign funding case to Akbar S Babar and to separate the disgruntled party leader from the proceedings of the prohibited funding case.