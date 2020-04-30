Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR



RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A terrorist Fareed was killed in an intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.



The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.



While locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, ISPR added.

